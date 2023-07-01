Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

