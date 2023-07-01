OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

