Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 539 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

