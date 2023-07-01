Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 1,291 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

