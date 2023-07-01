Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $245.97 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

