Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 367 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,531.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,934 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $445.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

