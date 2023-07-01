Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after buying an additional 99,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $86.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

