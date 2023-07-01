Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $226.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average of $224.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

