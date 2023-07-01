SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 118 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.82 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

