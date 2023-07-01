CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

