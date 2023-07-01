Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 8,636 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.26 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

