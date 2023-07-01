Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

DE opened at $405.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.