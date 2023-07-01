Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $405.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

