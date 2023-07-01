Ballast Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

DIS opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

