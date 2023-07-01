PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.60.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

