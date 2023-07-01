The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Cut by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

