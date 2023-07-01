Tiaa Fsb Acquires 704 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

