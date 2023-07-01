TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,590 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.