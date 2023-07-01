Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 23,522 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $60,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $175.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

