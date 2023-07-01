Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

