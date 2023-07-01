Tiaa Fsb Sells 382 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 56.2% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $212,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.2% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

AXP opened at $174.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.00. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

