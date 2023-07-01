RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

