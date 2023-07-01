Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Cut by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.