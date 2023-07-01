FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of V opened at $237.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average of $223.80.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

