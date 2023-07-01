3,162 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

BRO stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

