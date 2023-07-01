Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:ELV opened at $444.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.14.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
