Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. CL King lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE CMP opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

