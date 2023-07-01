Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,511,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of CHKP opened at $125.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

