Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,817 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,346,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 186,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.8 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

