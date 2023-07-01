Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $146,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.53.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

