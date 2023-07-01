Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

