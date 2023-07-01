Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,007 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 104.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $61.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

