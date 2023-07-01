Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,146 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $256.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.64.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

