Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,885 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

HAIN stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

