Analyzing TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) & SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF)

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) and SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TechPrecision and SFS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechPrecision -3.11% -6.48% -2.64% SFS Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechPrecision $31.43 million 2.02 -$980,000.00 ($0.12) -61.58 SFS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TechPrecision and SFS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SFS Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechPrecision.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TechPrecision and SFS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A SFS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

SFS Group has a consensus price target of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Given SFS Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SFS Group is more favorable than TechPrecision.

Summary

SFS Group beats TechPrecision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances. The company also provides fasters for inserts; fastening and hinge technology for doors, windows, and glass facades; fastening system for the façade; furniture fittings; hand driving tools and wrenches; hard disk drives; inserts; interior plastics; life-saving fall protection; lifestyle electronics; mobile devices; sensors; seats and doors; connections and reinforcements for structural timber construction; tools, forest and garden equipment; wire and hypotubing; and window fittings. It offers its products to the aircraft, automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and other markets. SFS Group AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

