Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 6,850 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 72,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 6,132.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 294,122 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,070,963 shares of company stock valued at $134,006,991. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $76.81 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

