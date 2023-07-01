The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kroger were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

NYSE KR opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock worth $3,694,571 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

