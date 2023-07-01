Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

