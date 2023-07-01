Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

