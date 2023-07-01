Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

