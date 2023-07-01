Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Boosted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.83. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

