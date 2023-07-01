Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

OKE opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

