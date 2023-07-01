Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 62 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $265.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.27. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.84.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

