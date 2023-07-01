Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.67. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

