Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

WEC opened at $88.24 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

