Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $161.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

