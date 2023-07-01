Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $351.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

