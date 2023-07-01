Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $131.27 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

