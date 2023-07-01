Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Shares of DE stock opened at $405.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

