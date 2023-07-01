Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

