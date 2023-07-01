Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $140.12 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $140.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

